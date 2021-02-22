Clear
Daft Punk, the influential French dance music duo, are splitting up after 28 years

Daft Punk, the electronic music duo known for keeping their identities hidden under helmets, have decided to split up. These are their greatest hits across three decades of making music.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Daft Punk are splitting up after nearly three decades, the French dance duo's longtime publicist confirmed to CNN on Monday.

Kathryn Frazier told CNN that reports the pair were retiring were true but gave no reason for the split.

The Grammy Award-winning act are known for using computerized vocals and wearing robot headgear in public and in all of their music videos. They started the week by sharing a typically enigmatic video, titled "Epilogue."

In the eight-minute film, the duo -- Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo -- are seen walking in a desert in their signature space-age helmets and leather jackets.

One of the pair removes his jacket, revealing a detonator on his back. The other presses a button on the detonator. His companion walks away, and eventually explodes.

Formed in Paris in 1993, Daft Punk are credited for bringing the French underground house scene to the charts. They are considered one of the most influential electronic acts of all time, with hits including "Da Funk," "One More Time" and "Around the World."

In 2010, they made their film score debut for the sci-fi movie "Tron: Legacy."

At the 2013 Grammy Awards they won Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group performance with the retro-disco single "Get Lucky", featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

