Tiger Woods in surgery with 'multiple leg injuries' after rollover car accident near LA, agent says

Tiger Woods has been injured in a car crash near Los Angeles. CNN's Christine Brennan has the latest.

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Feb 23, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Stella Chan, CNN

Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a serious one-car rollover accident in Los Angeles County that required the "Jaws of Life," according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Woods, 45, suffered moderate to critical injuries after being pulled from his car, according to Los Angeles County spokesperson Henry Narvez.

LIVE UPDATES

According to Golf Digest, Woods suffered "multiple leg injuries" and was in surgery following the accident. Golf Digest quoted a statement from Woods' agent Mark Steinberg.

Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. CNN has reached out to the hospital for comment.

The sheriff's department said Woods was the only occupant of the car that crashed in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Narvez said another car, not involved in the initial rollover incident, stopped after the crash and was rear-ended.

Woods' vehicle suffered major damage, according to authorities. The crash is under investigation.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, underwent a back operation for the fifth time in his career earlier this year.

Woods told sportscaster Jim Nantz in video posted Sunday on the PGA Tour's Twitter feed that he was "feeling fine" but a "little bit stiff" after his most recent procedure. He said he was scheduled to get one more MRI.

Woods previously had back surgery -- a spinal fusion -- in 2017 and made his return almost a year later. He went on to launch a remarkable comeback, winning the Masters in 2019.

Any progress last year was hampered by yet another back injury and the pandemic, which heavily disrupted the golf calendar.

CNN has reached out to Woods' representatives for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct status of Woods' vehicle.

