Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, two of her French bulldogs stolen

Posted: Feb 25, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Feb 25, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNNL

Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen Wednesday night in Hollywood, a source close to the singer tells CNN.

The source said the singer "is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email, KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward."

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said a man was shot during a robbery before 10 p.m. and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The male suspect took the two bulldogs from the victim, used a semi-automatic handgun and fled the scene in a white sedan, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

The source added that the singer's dog walker is thankfully "recovering well."

CNN has reached out to representatives for Gaga for comment.

