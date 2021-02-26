Clear
New surveillance video shows the horrific attack on Lady Gaga's dog walker

Surveillance footage shows Lady Gaga's dog walker being shot and her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, being stolen in Hollywood.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 1:00 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Mallika Kallingal, Kim Berryman and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

The Los Angeles Police Department is examining horrifying surveillance video showing two individuals attacking Lady Gaga's dog walker, opening fire on him and then fleeing the scene with the singer's two French bulldogs.

That video is part of the evidence that LAPD detectives are scrutinizing, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

The footage, recorded by a home surveillance camera, shows the dog walker on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood on Wednesday night when a light-colored sedan slows down and stops next to him. At least two people can be seen exiting the vehicle and accosting the dog walker. In the video, the victim is heard shouting "no, no" as he struggles with his attackers.

One man is seen restraining the victim, as the other appears to point a gun. As a gunshot rings out, the victim is seen falling backward as the men race back to the car.

"Oh my God, oh my God, help me," the dog walker is heard shouting just before the car drives off. He's heard saying he's been shot in the heart and lungs and that the two dogs have been stolen as neighbors rushed to help him.

"We heard blood-curdling screaming. And then within about a minute, a shot rang out," a neighbor Rachel Mason told CNN. "We just ducked for cover, ran inside and called 911."

Mason said it was a shocking scene and her neighbor helped to save the victim's life.

"We came back out and the guy was literally bleeding out as the cops and the paramedics were coming, and our neighbor was compressing his chest," Mason said. "I didn't know if he was alive or dead and he gets put on the stretcher and put in the ambulance."

Mason added that she had no idea that the victim was Lady Gaga's dog walker and her dogs had been stolen.

Right now, the victim is in critical condition and the dogs are still missing, according to Lopez. The dog walker has not been publicly identified. Police described the attackers as men between 20 to 25 years old.

The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs named Koji and Gustav.

