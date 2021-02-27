Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs have been returned safely, LAPD says

The two French bulldogs violently stolen from Lady Gaga's dog walker have been returned safely after a woman, who wasn't named, met the entertainer's staff and detectives at the Olympic Community Police Station with the animals, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Feb 27, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas and Stephanie Elam, CNN

The two French bulldogs violently stolen from Lady Gaga's dog walker have been returned safely, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

A woman, who wasn't named, met the entertainer's staff and detectives at the Olympic Community Police Station with the animals at around 6 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement.

"The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga's staff to return them," the statement said. "The woman's identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety."

The LAPD also updated the condition of the dog walker, saying he was "stable" with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Lady Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs, named Koji and Gustav.

Earlier Friday, she posted on Instagram, saying her "heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness."

She added: "If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same."

She also praised the dog walker. "You risked your life to fight for our family," she said. "You're forever a hero."

Home surveillance video shows attack

Meantime, the investigation is ongoing and LAPD is still working to locate possible suspects from Wednesday's attack, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Among the pieces of evidence being investigated is surveillance video from the scene.

The footage, recorded by a home surveillance camera and obtained by CNN, shows the man walking on what police identified as Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood when a light-colored sedan slows and stops next to him.

At least two individuals can be seen exiting the vehicle, accosting the dog walker as a physical altercation ensues. The footage also contains vivid audio in which the victim can be heard telling the attackers, "No, no" as he struggles with the men.

One attacker restrains the victim, as the other appears to point a gun. A gunshot can be heard, and the victim falls backward as the assailants race back to the car.

"Oh my God, oh my God, help me," the man shouts before the car drives off. As neighbors rush to the man's aid, he continues to scream for help, saying he's been shot in the heart and lungs and that two dogs have been stolen.

According to the LAPD, the assailants took two of the dog walker's three dogs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Skies have started to cloud up late today after we saw sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds will start to break apart again this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 50s. The majority of today will be dry, but there could be a few areas of light drizzle later this evening mainly to the south of the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will continue to warm on Saturday making a run for 60 under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move into the area Saturday evening as a cold front moves through. That cold front could bring us a few areas of light rain once again, but most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain.. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday because of the cold front, but will quickly start to warm into the 50s by the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories