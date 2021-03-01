Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

School shooting in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, leaves 15-year-old in serious condition, police say

A 15-year-old boy shot at a junior high school in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, is in very serious condition at the children's hospital in Little Rock, authorities said.

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Mar 1, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Kay Jones, CNN

A 15-year-old boy shot Monday at a junior high school in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, is in very serious condition at the children's hospital in Little Rock, authorities said.

Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said investigators think the shooter is a 15-year-old male who is also a student at Watson Chapel Junior High.

The suspect was located in the neighborhood near the school, hiding behind a house.

He was taken into custody and is currently being held in the juvenile justice center in Pine Bluff, authorities said. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

There is no known motive for the shooting, said Sergeant, who called it an isolated incident. The school followed the active shooter protocol, Sergeant said.

In a Facebook post, the school system said students were safe and schools were being locked down.

Pine Bluff is about 45 miles south of Little Rock, the state capital.

Correction: This story has been updated with the victim's correct age. The victim is 15 years old.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 52°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
St. Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 52°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 52°
Falls City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 50°
Sunny and warm weather is set to continue for this week with above average temperatures every day. Tuesday temperatures will warm into the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will start to come from the south and stay out of the south on Wednesday pushing temperatures into the mid 60's. Winds will gusty with wind gusts up to 20 mph as we go into Thursday. Warm temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures topping out in the 60s or very close to that in the upper 50s. Most of this week into the week looks to stay dry and sunny.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories