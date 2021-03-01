Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A California doctor performed surgery during a Zoom court appearance

A Sacramento surgeon faces a medical board investigation after video of him attending a traffic court hearing showed him in an operating room with a patient on the table. CNN's Dan Simon reports.

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: Mar 1, 2021 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Kelsie Smith and Dan Simon, CNN

A California doctor's trial was delayed after he appeared for a virtual court hearing while simultaneously conducting a surgery last Thursday.

Dr. Scott Green, a plastic surgeon, showed up to his virtual Sacramento Superior Court hearing -- held over Zoom -- to contest a traffic violation, wearing scrubs, gloves, a mask and surgical cap.

"Are you available for trial?" a Sacramento Superior Court clerk asked Green during the proceeding, which was live-streamed. "It kind of looks like you're in an operating room right now?"

"I'm in an operating room," he replied. "Yes I'm available for trial. Go right ahead","

The sound of medical equipment beeping can be heard in the background, and Green is seen handling surgical tools in the live stream. He said another surgeon was nearby to assist with the surgery while he appeared for court.

But after he confirmed he was operating on a patient, Judge Gary Link, the court commissioner, rescheduled the trial.

"So unless I'm mistaken, I'm seeing a defendant that's in the middle of an operating room appearing to be actively engaged in providing services to a patient," Link said during the virtual hearing. "I do not feel comfortable for the welfare of a patient if you're in the process of operating that I would put on a trial."

In a statement to CNN, the Medical Board of California said it is investigating the incident.

"The Medical Board of California expects physicians to follow the standard of care when treating their patients," the Board said in a statement. "The Board is aware of this incident and will be looking into it, as it does with all complaints it receives."

CNN reached out to Green for comment but did not hear back. His next hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, Link said.

The incident follows other virtual courtroom mishaps this year -- including when a lawyer appeared as a sad kitten on screen during a Texas court proceeding last month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Falls City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny and warm weather is set to continue for this week with above average temperatures every day. Tuesday temperatures will warm into the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will start to come from the south and stay out of the south on Wednesday pushing temperatures into the mid 60's. Winds will gusty with wind gusts up to 20 mph as we go into Thursday. Warm temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures topping out in the 60s or very close to that in the upper 50s. Most of this week into the week looks to stay dry and sunny.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories