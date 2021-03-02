Clear
Former US gymnast Aly Raisman wants independent investigation into sexual abuse

Olympic champion Aly Raisman is calling for an independent investigation into USA Gymnastics after John Geddart killed himself after charges were announced against him. It follows the conviction of Dr. Larry Nassar for abusing hundreds of gymnasts, including Raisman.

Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman wants an independent investigation into USA Gymnastics after John Geddert's death.

Geddert, who coached the 2012 US Olympic women's gymnastics team, took his own life after he was charged with 24 felonies in connection with the abuse of young gymnasts.

Three years ago, sports physician Dr. Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for decades of abuse.

"Monsters don't thrive for decades without the help of people," she said on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday. "And we need to understand what happened, how this happened. We need a fully independent investigation. And there has not been one."

USA Gymnastics told CNN that it has "fully cooperated" with six independent investigations "led by several congressional committees, the Indiana attorney general, Walker County, Texas, and independent law firm Ropes and Gray," according to its statement read on air by host Alisyn Camerota.

"We are deeply committed to learning from these investigations and finding ways to prevent abuse in the future," the statement said.

Raisman said more information is necessary. She said the men were allowed to thrive for decades, and she was not made aware of an investigation in 2011 concerning Geddert.

"The scope of the investigation matters. I don't know why USA Gymnastics is saying they're cooperating," she said.

"How did so many people around us witness these horrible people with minors and not say anything? It's very disturbing. We don't have the answers."

Another warm and sunny day with temperatures making it into the mid 60s on Wednesday. It will not be as windy on Wednesday but still the winds will stay out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Winds will stay calm on Thursday but temperatures will stay above average in the 60s. Warm and dry conditions will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures above average in the upper 50s and 60s.
