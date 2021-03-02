Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's former press secretary, is joining Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar sounds off on former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for claiming that the Trump administration expected a "peaceful" rally on January 6, the day rioters attempted to stop the election certification by breaching the US Capitol.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Mar 2, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

Kayleigh McEnany, the last White House press secretary under the Trump administration, is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor.

"It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future," Fox News host Harris Faulkner said on her show Tuesday.

McEnany, who has come under fire for her steadfast defense of Trump's misleading statements, has long been a rising star in Republican politics. As a high school student, she interned for the the 2004 Bush-Cheney campaign. Before coming to the White House, where she served as press secretary for less than a year, she worked in production at Fox News and she was a CNN commentator and a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign.

In her first interview since leaving the White House, McEnany told Faulkner on Tuesday that she doesn't believe Trump is responsible for the January 6 Capitol riots.

"We had been to hundreds of rallies ... They were nothing but peaceful events. We expected that day to be the same," McEnany said.

McEnany appeared on the network often during her tenure as press secretary. Notably, on February 25, 2020 McEnany went on Fox Business and said, "We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here," praising Trump for the way he was handling the impending pandemic in the United States.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 61°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 59°
St. Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 61°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 59°
Falls City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 63°
Another warm and sunny day with temperatures making it into the mid 60s on Wednesday. It will not be as windy on Wednesday but still the winds will stay out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Winds will stay calm on Thursday but temperatures will stay above average in the 60s. Warm and dry conditions will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures above average in the upper 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories