Inflation fears rattle Asian stocks yet again

Magnetic Managing Director William Quigley joins the show to talk cryptocurrency. Plus, FanDuel CEO Matt King on the sports betting and fantasy sports landscapes. And UBS Global Wealth Management's Laura Kane offers her strategy as inflation concerns bring volatility to markets.

Posted: Mar 4, 2021 12:20 AM
Updated: Mar 4, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Laura He and Jazmin Goodwin, CNN Business

Asian stocks are falling Thursday as a bond sell-off continues to rattle markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was last down 2.4%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.9%.

The Shanghai Composite dropped 1.8%. South Korea's Kospi and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 each lost more than 1%.

The declines in Asia Pacific follow similar fallout on Wall Street overnight, where all three major indexes finished lower. Tech and consumer stocks led the way: the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the worst performer, closing down 2.7%.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising yet again, at 1.48%, or 0.06% higher. Rising yields on the back of expectations for higher interest rates have recently been weighing on markets.

US stock futures all slipped during Asian trading hours Thursday. Dow futures were down 107 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures slumped 0.5%. Nasdaq futures slipped 0.8%.

Investors are unnerved by inflation worries, having become accustomed to rock-bottom rates that make stocks look attractive by comparison. They fear that if the economy heats up too much, inflation may pick up.

All kinds of experts — from investors and hedge fund managers to current and former banking authorities — have also expressed fears about bubble-like behavior spreading through financial markets. Despite the recent sell-off, Wall Street is still trading near all-time highs.

"We are really afraid the bubble for foreign financial assets will burst someday," Guo Shuqing, the Communist Party boss at the People's Bank of China, told reporters in Beijing earlier this week. He added that broader rallies in US and European markets don't reflect the underlying economic challenges facing both regions as they try to recover from the brutal pandemic recession.

-- Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.

