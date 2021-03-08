Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Women around the world share lessons learned during the pandemic

For International Women's Day, women around the world shared their thoughts about what they have done to empower themselves and others, even in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 12:20 AM
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Clarinda
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Falls City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Monday will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures making a run towards the 70s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side on Monday with gusts up to 30 mph. Tuesday will be a very similar day with warm and sunny conditions. Temperatures will stay well above average through the first half of next week before a cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will return with the cold front Wednesday and continue off and on through the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories