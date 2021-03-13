Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez remain a couple, say they are 'working through some things'

Despite reports of a split, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still together according to a statement the couple released to CNN. Chloe Melas has the latest.

Posted: Mar 13, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they are still together.

The couple released a statement to CNN Saturday morning through their representative clarifying that they remain in a relationship and are "working through some things."

The statement comes after CNN, citing a source close to the couple, and other news organizations reported Friday that the couple had broken up.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been in a relationship since 2017.

A representative for the couple says they are still engaged.

It will be the fourth marriage for Lopez, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, and the second for Rodriguez, who has been divorced since 2008.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Light to moderate rain showers are set to continue throughout the rest of the evening. The rain will slowly start to taper off later tonight. Rain chances will return Saturday afternoon and last through the rest of the weekend. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times both Saturday night and through the day Sunday. We could see a few lingering showers on Monday but conditions should start to dry out on Tuesday. Most areas will see around 2-3 inches of rain total from today through Monday. A few more scattered showers could return on Wednesday evening with temperatures staying on the cool side.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories