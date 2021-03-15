Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Beyoncé reigns after breaking and setting Grammy records

The 63rd Grammy Awards show had historic wins and buzzy performances all set on a special stage during the pandemic.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 4:40 AM
Updated: Mar 15, 2021 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

All hail Queen Bey!

Beyoncé went into the Grammys Sunday with nine nominations, the most of any artist for the night.

And oh what a night it was for her.

By the time it ended, she had broken the record for the most Grammys won by a woman and any singer, male or female, with 28 -- also tying the record with music impresario Quincy Jones as the living person with the most Grammys.

Queen Bey surpassed bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss who previously held the record with 27.

The winning streak started before the televised ceremony when Beyoncé and her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won the award for best music video award for the single, "Brown Skin Girl."

Beyoncé and fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion also made history as the first pair of women to ever win best rap performance with the remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." The pair then went on to win for best rap song for the same tune.

But it Beyoncé's win for best R & B performance for "Black Parade" that put her over the top.

She said she was overwhelmed by breaking the record.

"I've been working my whole life, since 9 years old, and I can't believe this happened," she said.

The Grammy telecast included a brief salute to Beyoncé's ground-breaking visual album, "Black Is King."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Clarinda
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Falls City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain chances are set to continue today, mainly during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The first half of today will be cloudy with temperatures warming into the low to mid 50s. Rain chances will increase this afternoon into this evening with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Calmer conditions will move into the area on Tuesday as cloudy skies continue. Rain chances move back into the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday with temperature remaining in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Conditions look to dry out for the end of the week into the weekend with temperature slowly warming back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories