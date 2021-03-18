Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff's spokesperson allegedly posted a photo of a racist, anti-Asian Covid-19 shirt on Facebook

CNN's John Avlon reacts to the shooting in Atlanta that left six Asian women dead and reviews the discrimination Asian Americans have faced historically and recently during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Mar 18, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Mar 18, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Paul P. Murphy, Jamiel Lynch and Amanda Watts, CNN

A photo allegedly posted by Capt. Jay Baker, a public information officer at the Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office, shows shirts with a racist and anti-Asian message about Covid-19.

"Covid 19 imported virus from Chy-na," the racist shirt in the photo posted April 2, 2020, reads.

Although the account that posted it has been deleted, CNN was able to access the photos through a cached copy. The name on the Facebook account matches Jay Baker, and it claims that the individual is an employee of the Cherokee County Sheriff's office.

The Daily Beast was first to report on the racist shirt photo. They also reported the account posted photos of Baker in uniform, with his name tag visible.

When contacted by CNN about the post, Baker told CNN, "No additional comment."

"Love my shirt," the photo caption of the shirt reads. It goes on to encourage others to buy their own shirts saying, "get yours while they last." CNN reached out to the store selling the shirts, but did not immediately receive a response.

CNN also reached out to Facebook to see whether they deleted the account, or if it was the user that did, but did not receive a response.

This allegation comes as criticism over Baker's description of spa shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long's actions on Tuesday continues to grow.

"He was pretty much fed up and had been kind of at the end of his rope," Baker said in a news conference on Wednesday. "Yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
There are a few areas of drizzle and flurries out there this morning, but overall precipitation is starting to move to the east and will continue to exit our area though the rest of the morning. Today will be a cloudy and cool day with skies gradually clearing by the evening. Temperatures today will make a run towards 50, but it will feel cooler than that due to our breezy winds from the north. Wind gusts today could reach 35-40 mph. A much calmer weather pattern will settle into the area on Friday into the weekend. We will return to mostly sunny skies with temperatures gradually warming. We will be in the low to mid 50s on Friday before warming into the 60s for the weekend. Rain chances return by the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories