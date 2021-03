Brian Castrucci, an epidemiologist with The de Beaumont Foundation, gathered Republican voters to participate in a focus group to combat vaccine hesitancy. He says political partisanship has defined Covid-19 response and expains to CNN's Poppy Harlow how sending the right message with the right messengers can saves lives.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 11:50 AM

Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN