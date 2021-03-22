Clear
Kylie Jenner faces backlash for promoting makeup artist's GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash on social media after she asked her fans to donate to her makeup artist's GoFundMe after he was in a car accident.

Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kylie Jenner seeking support for a GoFundMe effort aimed at helping pay medical bills for makeup artist Samuel Rauda did not go over well.

Jenner recently shared an Instagram story seeking prayers for Rauda and directing her 222 million followers to a GoFundMe started to help pay his medical bills.

According to the GoFundMe, Rauda was in an accident and "underwent major surgery on Sunday, 3/14/21." No details about the accident were offered.

The Instagram story has since expired, but screenshots of it have been making the rounds on social media. Jenner, who is reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars in part due to her cosmetics empire, was slammed on social media for not simply paying the bills off herself.

"Kylie Jenner really asked us for money like we made the Forbes list," one person tweeted, a nod to Jenner both making the Forbes ​"60 Richest Self-Made Women" ​list and appearing on the publication's cover.

A source close to Jenner noted that the initial GoFundMe goal was $10,000, at which time Jenner donated $5,000. An account under Jenner's name on GoFundMe shows a donation of $5,000.

CNN has reached out to reps for Jenner for comment.

The GoFundMe is now seeking $120,000 -- and as of Monday morning​, total donations had reached almost $100,000.

