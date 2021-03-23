Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph mask mandate to be eliminated Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Multiple dead in shooting at Colorado supermarket

Ten people, including a police officer, are dead after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Listen to witnesses recount the moment the shooting began.

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Mar 23, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Veronica Rocha, Elise Hammond, Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Clarinda
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Falls City
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
A cold front has moved into the area and has stalled out here as an area of lower pressure moves through our area on Tuesday. That system will give us some rain chances throughout the next few days. For most of the daytime hours today we will remain cloudy with a few hit and miss showers. Widespread rain will continue on Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through on Wednesday dropping temperatures back into the 50s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday but another chance for rain will move into the area on Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories