Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A teen girl abducted by a registered sex offender in Texas is in 'extreme danger,' sheriff's office says

14-year-old Lexus Gray was allegedly kidnapped by her non-custodial father, Justin Gray, after authorities say he assaulted and chased her mom with a knife, according to Texas police. Anyone with information on this case should immediately call 911 or the Rains County Sheriff's Office directly at 903-473-318.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Jenn Selva and Alaa Elassar, CNN

A teenage girl in Texas has been abducted by a registered sex offender and is in "extreme danger," the local sheriff's office says.

Lexus Gray, 14, was allegedly kidnapped by her non-custodial father, 40-year old Justin Gray, on Wednesday after authorities say he assaulted and chased her mom with a knife, the Rains County Sheriff said in a news release.

Justin Gray is believed to be dangerous, and has an active parole violation warrant, the release said. He was convicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the release, Gray left with Lexus on foot and is believed to be in the Dallas or Mesquite area as of Friday.

"(P)lease (if) anyone sees them or talks to them please notify the cops or I," Lexus' mother, Jennifer Bean, said in a Facebook post.

"I want (L)exie to know we love her very much and want her to come home ... her brother and sister miss her as well," she told CNN by Facebook Messenger.

Lexus Gray is 5-foot-6 inches, 160 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on this case should immediately call 911 or the Rains County Sheriff's Office directly at 903-473-318.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Falls City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Today will be a windy and warm day with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. Winds will be very breezy today with wind gusts approaching 50 mph from the south. Any outdoor burning today should be avoided due to the high winds and low humidity. Our winds will slowly start to calm down slightly overnight as clear skies continue. Late tonight into early Tuesday morning a cold front will start to move through our area. That cold front will keep winds a bit breezy, gusting up to 25 mph out of the north. Temperatures on Tuesday will be much cooler because of the front with highs in the mid 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to remain for the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the week and will return to the 70s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories