Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Must-watch videos of the week

See an infamous YouTuber fittingly sing Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" before he was revealed as the contestant behind the Grandpa Monster costume.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Brett Harman, CNN

A mama bear shows her love, a student gets a wild wake-up call and Stretch gets his debut. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

A mom's work is never done

Hey moms! Can you relate to this? A mama bear had to make multiple trips across a road to transport her unwilling cubs.

Wake-up call

A student got quite a shock when a deer burst through a school bus windshield and landed on top of him. School officials said no one was injured in the crash, thankfully.

Not graffiti

Researchers studying cross carvings at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem used three-dimensional imaging to get a better understanding of the origins of the marks.

Meet Stretch

Robotics company Boston Dynamics released a video of Stretch, a robot that can move boxes in warehouses and distribution centers. Stretch has tentacle-like grippers to hold boxes, and can navigate tight spaces.

A 'monster' reveal

A hugely popular YouTuber was revealed to be Grandpa Monster on "The Masked Singer." You gotta see the judges' faces when the mask came off!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
St. Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Falls City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories