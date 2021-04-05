Clear
Texas Rangers sell over 38,000 tickets to home opener, marking one of the first full-capacity sporting events in a year

At least 38,000 fans have packed Globe Life Field to watch the Texas Rangers play amid fears of a new coronavirus surge.

Posted By: By Amir Vera and Kevin Dotson, CNN

The Texas Rangers welcomed a crowd of at least 38,000 fans to Globe Life Field in Arlington Monday for the team's home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays

The game marked one of the first full-capacity sporting events since coronavirus shut down all sporting events more than a year ago.

The paid attendance at Monday's game was 38,238, a figure which Rangers spokesperson John Blake described as a sellout. The stadium's overall capacity is 40,518, according to Blake.

The Rangers are the only Major League Baseball team allowing full capacity seating at their ballpark, thanks in part to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doing away with mask restrictions last month and allowing businesses to open at 100% capacity.

The Rangers' website states masks were required for all fans at the game, "except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats."

Globe Life Field opened last year, but all the Rangers' home games were played without fans in attendance.

Monday's game comes as states across the US are beginning to ease restrictions, despite warnings from health officials.

President Joe Biden called the decision to host a full stadium "a mistake" in a recent interview with ESPN.

"Well, that's a decision they made. I think it's a mistake," Biden said. "They should listen to Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, the scientists and the experts. But I think it's not responsible."

Abbott, a Republican, declined to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game. He cited the MLB's decision to move the organization's All-Star game and draft in Atlanta in response to Georgia's restrictive voting law.

The governor also said he will no longer participate in any event held by MLB, and that the state of Texas will not seek to host the All-Star game or any other MLB special events.

A warm start to the work week as temperatures have warmed up into the upper 70's and lower 80's . The winds will really start to pick up on Monday and Tuesday as we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here only for Monday and Tuesday before we start to see cooler air move in. Temperatures will start to warm up again Tuesday afternoon and for the rest of the first part of the week week with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80's. Winds will continue to stay breezy this week. Conditions look to change with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
