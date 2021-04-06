Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Undercover video sparks outrage over secret dinner parties for Paris elite

An undercover report showing members of the Paris elite enjoying secret dinner parties in luxury restaurants and flouting Covid-19 restrictions has sparked fury in France, and prompted the city's prosecutor to launch an investigation.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Saskya Vandoorne and Rob Picheta, CNN

An undercover report showing members of the Paris elite enjoying secret dinner parties in luxury restaurants and flouting Covid-19 restrictions has sparked fury in France, and prompted the city's prosecutor to launch an investigation.

The probe comes after a TV report by channel M6 that aired Friday, showing hidden camera footage of two upmarket restaurants filled with mask-free guests.

In the video, an undercover journalist enters a private dining club with closed shutters and is greeted by a waiter wearing white gloves. She is asked on whose behalf she has been invited and is told: "Once you're through the door, there's no more Covid."

The maitre d' is heard explaining that the menu starts at 160 euros ($190) per person. For 490 euros ($580) diners can sip champagne while feasting on foie gras with truffle and langoustine in a ginger sauce.

"We are looking into possible charges of endangerment and undeclared labor," a spokesman for the Paris prosecutor told CNN Monday. "We will verify whether the gatherings were organized in violation of sanitary rules and determine who were the potential organizers and participants."

Restaurants in France have been closed since late last year, as the country battles a third wave of coronavirus infections. A further "limited lockdown" took effect last week, as President Emmanuel Macron warned that the country risks "losing control" over the pandemic.

The video goes on to show another dinner party being held in lavish surroundings with large tapestries and gilded paintings. The guests are seen giving each other "la bise," kissing each other cheek to cheek.

The organizer appears to claim: "This week I dined at two or three restaurants, so-called clandestine restaurants, with a certain number of ministers."

Due to its recognizable decor, the restaurant was later identified as Palais Vivienne owned by Pierre-Jean Chalençon.

Chalençon's lawyer released a statement Sunday acknowledging the distorted voice on the video belonged to his client but that he was joking when he said government ministers had attended dinners.

The scandal has drawn the ire of many online, with the hashtag #OnVeutLesNoms (We Want The Names) trending on Twitter on Monday.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal told LCI news channel Sunday that authorities have been investigating reports of illegal parties for months and that 200 suspects have been identified so far. "They will face a heavy punishment," Attal added.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that restaurants have been closed in France since last month. They've been closed since last year. This has been corrected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
A warm start to the work week as temperatures have warmed up into the upper 70's and lower 80's . The winds will really start to pick up on Tuesday as we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here only for Tuesday before we start to see cooler air move in. Temperatures will start to warm up again Tuesday afternoon and for the rest of the first part of the week week with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80's. Winds will continue to stay breezy this week. Conditions look to change with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories