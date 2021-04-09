Clear
So long, leggings. Jeans are having a resurgence, Levi's CEO says

Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss CEO, supports Biden's infrastructure plan but argues the proposed corporate tax rate hike to 28% "pushes the threshold that a lot of businesses are going to find very difficult to swallow."

Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

With many people still working from home, every day is casual Friday. That's great news for jeans maker Levi Strauss.

The iconic denim company reported earnings and sales after the closing bell Thursday that topped Wall Street's forecasts. Shares of Levi Strauss, which went public in 2019, rose more than 3% Friday to hit a new all-time high. The stock is now up nearly 30% so far this year.

Although overall sales were down due to store closures tied to the Covid pandemic, the company said that digital sales soared more than 40% and now account for more than a quarter of overall revenue.

Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh said on a Thursday conference call with analysts that a "denim resurgence" is boosting his company and the entire casual clothing industry.

Bergh said the "continuing trend towards casualization" is leading more consumers to buy jeans — even as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19 and start to go out more.

That's one reason the company issued guidance for the current quarter that was also better than what analysts were expecting.

"What we're seeing is a combination of a lot of pent-up demand from people being stuck at home and hunkered down and not really doing a lot of shopping, combined with an exuberance from the economic stimulus here in the US," Bergh told analysts.

"I feel much more confident today than I did even a month ago about our ability to come through this pandemic in a much stronger position," he added.

Bergh also said that sales in China are bouncing back. He pointed out that the company's flagship store in Wuhan is back to prepandemic sales levels.

The global surge in denim demand is good news for Levi Strauss rival Kontoor Brands as well. Shares of the Lee and Wrangler brands owner are up more than 35% this year.

Today will be a much warmer day with sunshine returning helping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening. Rain chances return late tonight after sunset. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
