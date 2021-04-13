Clear
Hank Azaria feels he should apologize for Apu 'to every single Indian person in this country'

Actor Hank Azaria spoke on Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert" about the lessons he learned following controversy over his voiceover role as Apu on "The Simpsons."

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

More than a year after abandoning voicing Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on "The Simpsons," Hank Azaria continues to reflect on playing the controversial character.

Azaria appeared on Monday's episode of the podcast "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" and talked about his role in the controversy.

Shepard praised Azaria's response to it all, which led to comedian Hari Kondabolu thanking him. Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem with Apu" debuted in 2017 and looked at the character as a negative, stereotypical representation of South Asians.

Nahasapeemapetilon, a Indian American character with a thick accent, operates the Kwik-E-Mart convenience store in the fictional town of Springfield.

"It's not about congratulating me for the response because I'm a big part in creating the problem to begin with," Azaria said on the podcast. "So nothing takes that away except maybe an amends over time which I am attempting to make."

Azaria said that while speaking at his son's school he chatted with Indian students there "because I wanted to get their input."

One 17-year-old who has never seen "The Simpsons" still knew about the Apu character Azaria said.

"It's practically a slur at this point," he said. "All he knows is that is how his people are thought of and represented to many people in this country."

Azaria said that young man got emotional and asked the actor to share the message that such characters have ramifications.

"I really do apologize. It's important," Azaria said. "I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that. Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize. And sometimes I do."

Azaria still voices characters including Moe Szyslak on "The Simpsons," but now is a major proponent for casting actors of color to voice characters of color.

Last year, Black actor Alex Désert took over from Azaria as the voice of Black character Carl Carlson on "The Simpsons."

Below average temperatures are set to continue today with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon and linger through the evening hours. Tonight lows will drop into the mid to lower 30s. A few areas of frost could develop overnight into early tomorrow morning. Wednesday will be another mild and sunny day with high remaining below average. Conditions look to stay dry through Thursday before rain chances return Friday. A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning before the rain moves out of our area. The rest of the weekend into next week looks to stay dry and mild.
