Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former 'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood: 'I'm gay'

Colton Underwood, who starred as "The Bachelor" in 2019, says he is gay in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America."

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Colton Underwood told Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" that he is gay in an interview that aired Wednesday morning.

"This year's been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are," Underwood said. "I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life. That means the world to me."

The former star of ABC's "The Bachelor" said that he wishes he had accepted his truth sooner.

"I've had sort of a range of responses and the underlying most common was 'I wish you would have told me sooner' and when I hear that I wish I would have had faith in my friends and family a little bit more," Underwood said. "The only reason I'm sitting down with you today is because I have the love and support of my friends and my family.

Underwood starred on season 23 of the popular dating show. He made headlines at the time for being open about remaining a virgin. The Indiana native was named after the Indianapolis Colts, and he went on to play for three NFL teams, including the San Diego Chargers, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Oakland Raiders.

He formely was in a high-profile relationship with olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. During his time on the show he quickly fell in love with contestant Cassie Randolph and following the show's finale they dated until April 2020. Randolph filed a restraining around that time against Underwood but eventually she dropped it.

Underwood spoke about questioning his sexuality in his book, "The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV."

In it he said dating Rudolph helped him realize he was straight.

"[The show taught me] that I'm straight and I'm very, very attracted to Cassie and women -- but it would have been OK if it would have been the other way too," Underwood told "Entertainment Tonight." "I think that's the biggest message I have for people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
St. Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Falls City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
A few areas of frost are possible this morning as temperatures have fallen into the mid 30s. Today temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move back into the area tonight as temperatures dip down into the mid to lower 30s. Areas of frost will be possible again early Thursday morning. Conditions will stay relatively the same on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will move back into the area on Friday, mainly through the afternoon and evening keeping temperatures in the lower 50s. A few rain showers could linger through early Saturday morning before moving out of the area. Sunday looks to be a dry and mild day with temperatures remaining in the upper 50s. Temperatures will start to warm up on Monday with highs back in the low to mid 60s before a cold front moves through the area dropping temperatures back into the 50s on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories