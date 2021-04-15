Clear
Kyra Sedgwick says she isn't invited back to Tom Cruise's house

Actress Kyra Sedgwick accidentally hit Tom Cruise's panic button during a dinner party at the actor's house.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kyra Sedgwick once had a nosy moment as a house guest.

The actress appeared on Wednesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" and told Barrymore a story about attending a party filled with movie stars at Tom Cruise's house about 30 years ago.

Sedgwick says this was around the time she had starred in the 1989 film "Born on the Fourth of July" with Cruise and her husband, Kevin Bacon, had filmed "A Few Good Men" with him.

She told Barrymore: "I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over to dinner. We got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, because she was in [A Few Good Men]. Rob Reiner was there, it was a flow, and Nicole [Kidman] was there. It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to."

They were there to screen "A Few Good Men." Sedgwick said she couldn't help herself and started snooping around Cruise's home, which, of course, led to trouble.

"There was this, like, fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantel. I was like, 'Oh what is that little button? So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen. Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous."

Cruise was mid-conversation when she came clean about what she'd done.

"He goes, 'That's the panic button,'" Sedgwick said. "And so the cops came, they had to stop the screening, they had to see Tom. I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something."

And she hasn't been there since.

"I didn't get invited back," she said.

