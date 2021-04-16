Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

He's a cop. He's 91. And he has no plans to retire

Arkansas police officer L.C. "Buckshot" Smith has worked in law enforcement for more than 56 years, and with his 92nd birthday coming up in May, he says he'll retire "when the good lord says so." CNN's Martin Savidge reports.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Malika Budd, CNN

Where do you see yourself at the age of 91? Working, with no plans to retire, may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

But for one Arkansas police officer, he wouldn't have it any other way.

L.C. "Buckshot" Smith has worked in law enforcement for more than 56 years, and with his 92nd birthday coming up in May, he says he'll retire "when the good lord says so."

"Buckshot" Smith, from the small town of Camden, Arkansas, was a sheriff deputy for 46 years before he retired -- retirement that lasted for just a few short months. He quickly realized he missed the work.

The beloved officer is known throughout town. Everyone stops to talk when they see him, says Public Relations Officer Dana Weatherby.

"Buckshot" Smith said he loves the excitement of being a police officer and that's what prompted him to join the force in the 1960s.

Texann Shadden, a training coordinator at the department, describes "Buckshot" Smith as dedicated. He recalls a year when the snowfall was so bad that "Buckshot" Smith walked about three blocks to work in the snow because he couldn't get his car out.

It's obvious that "Buckshot" Smith is not a "still person," which is how Weatherby sees his work ethic.

From being described as instrumental to annual festivals in Camden, being a court bailiff, conducting the neighborhood watch and sending himself on calls when he hears them come across his radio, "Buckshot" Smith is a cherished member of the force.

"Buckshot" Smith's many years on the force and his knowledge of the town come in handy, Shadden said.

On the three days of the week "Buckshot" Smith isn't enforcing the law, he likes to attend church services and spend time with his lady friend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Clarinda
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Clouds have moved back into the area overnight with rain showers moving closer to our area this morning. We could have a few hit and miss light showers through the morning hours, but most of the rain will start to move into the area later this afternoon. Scattered showers will continue off and on through the evening and overnight hours. A few showers could linger through the day Saturday but the rain will be lighter than today and much more scattered. Temperatures will slowly start to warm Sunday into Monday as sunshine returns and conditions start to dry out. Another cold front is headed our way Monday night and that will bring us a chance for rain and possibly some snow into Tuesday morning as the colder air surges into our area. Temperatures look to stay unseasonably cool through the rest of the next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories