Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

San Antonio police officer wounded and two people dead after shooting during traffic stop, police say

Two people are dead and police officer was wounded after a traffic stop ended in gunfire, according to the San Antonio, Texas, police chief.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Two people are dead and police officer was wounded after a traffic stop Friday ended in gunfire, according to the San Antonio police chief.

A fourth person was wounded and has been hospitalized, Chief William McManus said during a brief news conference, noting that his information was preliminary.

Based on his review of the body camera footage, McManus said a San Antonio officer made a traffic stop and had what appeared to be a casual conversation with the driver of the truck for a few minutes.

The driver then pulled a gun for unknown reasons and opened fire, hitting the officer in the hand, McManus said.

The officer retreated backwards while returning fire, killing both the driver and a passenger, and wounding another passenger in the upper torso. Multiple rounds were fired by both the person inside the vehicle and the officer, according to the chief.

The chief said he did not know what prompted the officer to pull the truck over.

"He was an officer patrolling here, (a) routine traffic stop, which turned out to be not so routine after all," McManus said.

Those killed are believed to be males in their mid-to-late 20s, McManus said.

The officer, a five-year veteran, was taken to a hospital. McManus said he had no information on his condition other than he was able to talk.

"I will also say that the officer is very, very lucky to be alive at that close range, having been shot in the hand, and not somewhere else more vital," McManus said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Clarinda
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Falls City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
We have had rain off and on this Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Scattered showers will continue off and on through the evening and overnight hours. A few showers could linger through the day Saturday but the rain will be lighter than today and much more scattered. Temperatures will slowly start to warm Sunday into Monday as sunshine returns and conditions start to dry out. Another cold front is headed our way Monday night and that will bring us a chance for rain and possibly some snow into Tuesday morning as the colder air surges into our area. Temperatures look to stay unseasonably cool through the rest of the next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories