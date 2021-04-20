Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph police officer charged with assaulting a prisoner Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kate Winslet's daughter slips 'under the radar' to follow in her mother's footsteps

Kate Winslet said her daughter Mia Threapleton kicked off her acting career on her own merit by using her father's surname.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Apr 20, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Jack Guy, CNN

Kate Winslet has revealed that her daughter Mia Threapleton was able to "slip under the radar" and follow in her mother's acting footsteps without people knowing the pair are related.

The Oscar-winning actress told British TV host Lorraine Kelly on Monday that 20-year-old Threapleton is currently in the Czech Republic working on a TV series.

"That's been a wonderful thing that I think I knew was coming," said Winslet. "I think I always suspected. And then sure enough, a couple years ago, she turned around and said, 'I think I would like to give it a go.'"

"What's been really great for her is that she has a different surname so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar," added Winslet.

"The people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter. And of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self esteem," the Hollywood star told Kelly.

Winslet, 45, also discussed her appearance in TV series "Mare of Easttown," in which she plays a detective in small-town Pennsylvania, as well as her reunion with director James Cameron on "Avatar 2." Winslet and Cameron previously worked together on 1997 blockbuster "Titanic."

Winslet also recently appeared in the movie "Ammonite," in which she plays unsung pioneer of paleontology, Mary Anning.

Anning made several pivotal fossil discoveries in the early 1800s on the beaches of Dorset in southwest England -- now known as the Jurassic Coast -- despite living in dire poverty and lacking a formal education. She forged an unusual path in the face of the deeply ingrained sexism and rigid social structures of the Victorian era.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories