Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph police officer charged with assaulting a prisoner Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

1 killed, 2 injured in a grocery shooting in West Hempstead, New York, police say

A shooting at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead, New York, has left one employee dead and two others wounded as Nassau County police are still searching for a "person of interest" who they believe to be the shooter.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Ganesh Setty and Paul P. Murphy, CNN

A shooting at a Long Island grocery store Tuesday left one employee dead and two other people wounded, and investigators are looking for the shooter, police said.

The shooting happened at a Stop & Shop grocery in the community of West Hempstead, about a 10-mile drive east of the New York City borough of Queens, officials said.

Investigators are looking for a "person of interest" who "was or may still be" an employee of the Stop & Shop, police said.

"This is a person of interest, that person of interest we believe is the shooter," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said, adding "he left the scene and he was witnessed still carrying the handgun."

Authorities say they do not have a motive for the shooting.

The shooting happened in the manager's office on an upper level of the Stop & Shop, Ryder said.

A couple hundred shoppers were in the store at the time, he said, and witnesses say the gunman had a small handgun, Ryder said.

The slain man was 49 years old, police said.

Police are canvassing the area, and nearby schools are on lockdown and have been told to secure their buildings, Nassau County spokesperson Christine Geed said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories