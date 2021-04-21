Clear
BREAKING NEWS Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Joe Biden delivered the Chauvin verdict speech America needed

Article Image

President Joe Biden addressed the nation hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd. In his remarks, Biden said there was much work to do still and that the verdict could be a moment of significant change.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 2:40 AM
Updated: Apr 21, 2021 2:40 AM
Posted By: By Gene Seymour

Here's what you are not going to get in a major address from President Joseph Biden: textured rhetoric woven with references to the classics; eloquent, poetic phraseology ringing like heavenly music and leaving its listeners with echoes of Shakespeare, Lincoln and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here's what you are going to get in a major address from Biden: a torrent of phrases, some of them carefully clipped like a neighbor's hedge, most of them rolling and gushing like a river, all of them aimed not at the gut in the manner of his immediate predecessor, but directly towards the heart, whether to soothe or to rouse, keeping at bay any haste or incaution.

The speech that Biden gave after a Minneapolis jury convicted ex-police officer Derek Chauvin on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd decision was no different from any number of speeches Biden has given throughout his five decades in public life: so emotional, anecdotal and plain-spoken that it seemed more off-the-cuff than it likely was.

In short, it wasn't a "presidential" address to the nation so much as it was a "Joe" talk to the folks. All the folks.

More to the point, it was a "Joe" talk that in its dual expressions of relief and resolve was well-suited to engage a verdict that, however logical and inevitable it may have seemed given the evidence and testimony leading up to it, took many people by surprise, especially African Americans whose expectations for justice in the violent, often deadly use of excessive police force against unarmed Black people have been perpetually thwarted in court.

Biden promised in his election campaign last year that he'd help change things. So far, he's been doing so in his unfettered manner. And in phoning George Floyd's family almost immediately after the verdict -- and before appearing before the cameras to deliver his address -- the president submitted proof that it wasn't about scoring political points, but in sharing and healing others' intimate pain.

When Biden spoke about the emotional connection he'd made with Floyd's young daughter, even to the point of repeating and concurring with what she'd said to her father, "Daddy, you changed the world," the unapologetic blatancy of appeal to the heartstrings somehow made him seem more sincere, more human -- and humane. More, if you will, "Joe."

Consider also the wonder of a 78-year-old White president of the United States not only mentioning the words, "systemic racism," but insisting that it be purged once and for all from American life. Among many things, it made you wonder whether this perspective was energized by the blatant and not-so-blatant bigotry directed against the first African American president during the eight years Biden served as Barack Obama's vice president.

Wherever and however it came, Biden's willingness to talk about reforming the police and restoring Black America's confidence in the judicial process was an unmistakable marker of how much things had changed.

If there was one moment in Biden's remarks that seemed discordant and untethered to their moment, it came in his insistence on lawful, nonviolent protest and his condemnation of violence in demonstrations aroused by the deaths of Floyd and others.

Since the prospects for violent reaction were considerably lessened by the jury's decision, you wondered why there was a need at that particular time for such warnings.

It sounded as though the President's expression of relief was interrupted by part of another, altogether different address he'd expected to deliver last night if things had gone the other way. Or it could also have been Biden's way of nodding towards police departments and their supporters, signaling that whatever reforms he sought in policing, he wasn't going to interfere with the proper and judicious enforcement of the law. Keep in mind, again, that the President has spent almost 50 years finessing his way with both sides of the congressional aisle.

Remember, too, as both Biden and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison insisted yesterday evening in the verdict's wake, that however welcome the news was of Chauvin's conviction, it was only a beginning.

They're right. But it's a different beginning than whatever we've been used to up till now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Clarinda
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Falls City
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow showers have left the area and we saw anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations were mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Skies slowly cleared throughout the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories