A Connecticut treasure hunter found a box of money with $46,000 hidden under the floorboards in a family home in western Massachusetts. CNN affiliate WFSB reports.

Posted: Apr 23, 2021 7:21 AM
Posted By: By Brett Harman, CNN

A rabid bobcat attacks a couple, a child is saved from an oncoming train and a snake pops up in a really weird place. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

'He saved my life'

Happy Wade heard his wife, Kristi, screaming and then turned to find a bobcat attacking her in their driveway. He hurled it into the yard and ended up shooting the cat because he suspected something was seriously wrong with the animal.

A very tight squeeze

This massive, 308-foot yacht slowly squeezed its way through canals in Holland after leaving its shipyard for the first time. You'll have to hold your breath as it narrowly passes though the open drawbridge!

Intense rescue

A railroad worker in India saved a child from the train tracks moments before a train flew by. The child slipped and fell onto the tracks but was quickly rescued without injuries.

Attention, shoppers

At first glance, a customer thought it was a child's toy, but it turned out to be a real snake on top of cans of beans in a North Carolina Target store. Yikes!

Hidden treasure

Keith Wille, a treasure hunter in Massachusetts, found a metal box beneath the floor boards in a customer's attic. When he opened the box, he found $46,000.

