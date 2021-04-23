Billy Crystal hopes viewers will tune in for the Oscars and get 'back to the movies'

The 93rd Academy Awards are finally happening this Sunday and one person who will be watching is Billy Crystal.

Crystal knows a thing or two about the Oscars after hosting the show nine times.

"I have great faith in the producers," Crystal told CNN in an interview on Thursday, while promoting his upcoming movie, "Here Today."

"Mr. Soderbergh is a genius, and my hope is that they can do something that is so difficult to do. I just hope that people watch and appreciate how difficult it is to pull off a show like this and focus on the work -- the great acting and directing in every category and appreciate it. Hopefully, we will get back to the movies."

The show's producers -- Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins -- recently said it will be an experience unlike anything in Oscars history.

After a two-month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Academy Awards will take place at Union Station in Los Angeles, along with the Dolby Theatre. Although there is no set host, presenters announced so far include Bong Joon Ho, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Regina King and Bryan Cranston.