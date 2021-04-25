Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Why China isn't airing this year's Oscars

China is blocking this year's broadcast of the Academy Awards after the directors of two Oscar-nominated films were critical of the Chinese government. CNN's John Avlon talks to one of the directors, Anders Hammer, whose documentary spotlighted protesters in Hong Kong.

Posted: Apr 25, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Apr 25, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Kerry Flynn, CNN Business

One of this year's Oscar nominees, "Do Not Split," is a documentary about the 2019-2020 Hong Kong protests. But residents of Hong Kong who participated in — or were affected by — the movement cannot watch the awards ceremony this year.

That's because Hong Kong's leading broadcaster, Television Broadcasts Limited (TBL), is not airing the Academy Awards for the first time in more than 50 years. A TBL spokesperson told CNN last month that it was "purely a commercial decision." But that decision comes in the same year as "Do Not Split" and Chloe Zhao, the Beijing-born film maker who wrote and directed the Best Picture-nominated drama "Nomadland," both faced criticism in mainland China.

Speaking with CNN's John Avlon on "Reliable Sources" Sunday, "Do Not Split" director and co-producer Anders Hammer said his team expected the Chinese government to react to the documentary, but not in this way.

"It's basically a movie about a big group of mostly young people standing up against Beijing," Hammer said. "Beijing is known to react very strongly if they feel that their main political aims are creating resistance. In our documentary, we are portraying these protesters, so it was no surprise that Beijing reacted, but we didn't know that it would be in this form of censorship which affects the whole Oscars."

Hammer said "basic democratic rights were disappearing very fast from the city" when his documentary was filmed and that the crackdown has continued. Avlon noted 96 journalists were arrested and held behind bars in China in 2019 and 2020, citing data from the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"I hope the world will care because it's really dark times in Hong Kong," Hammer said. "I'm frightened by how fast the whole city has changed and how fast it's actually possible to just remove all these political freedoms."

The Academy did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 74°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 72°
St. Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 74°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Falls City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Another pleasant, spring-like day to end the weekend on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid 70s and a mostly sunny sky. Conditions will be fairly breezy with gusts up to 30mph. Temperatures continue to warm into next week with highs in the 80s on Monday. Rain and storm chances look to return on Tuesday night with lingering showers possible into Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable to end next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories