Yuh-jung Youn becomes first Korean to win acting Oscar

Yuh-jung Youn won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in "Minari" on Sunday and made history by becoming the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award. Youn also gushed a bit about Brad Pitt, who presented her award.

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas

Yuh-jung Youn won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in "Minari" on Sunday and made history by becoming the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award.

During her acceptance speech, Youn spoke about how she would watch the Oscars back home in South Korea, where she's long been a film star, and that it was a surreal experience to be at the ceremony.

"Me, being here by myself, I cannot believe I'm here ... let me pull myself together," she said, before thanking the Academy.

"Minari" is about a family from South Korea who move to Arkansas to start a new life. It ends up being more challenging than expected, so their grandmother, played by Youn, comes to live with them.

The film, as well as Youn, have received critical acclaim throughout awards season, with Youn winning a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA before her Oscar win.

She explained how frequently her name has been mispronounced throughout her travels and said, "tonight you are all forgiven."

Youn also acknowledged her fellow nominees in the category, Amanda Seyfried, Olivia Colman, Maria Bakalova and Glenn Close, who Youn said she has long admired.

"I don't believe in competition," Youn said.

Among her many charming moments on stage, Youn, who was presented the award by Brad Pitt, gushed a bit about their encounter.

"Mr. Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you!" she joked.


