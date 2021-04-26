Clear
An Arizona wildfire that's 'raging out of control' prompts evacuation orders for about 200 homes

Extremely dry conditions, strong winds and hot temperatures have 6 states on high alert for wildfires. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Apr 26, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton, CNN

A wildfire is "raging out of control" in the Hualapai Mountains near Pine Lake, Arizona, according to officials.

The blaze, named the Flag Fire, is about 600 acres in size, Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway said in a news release Sunday evening.

Officials in the county issued evacuation orders for residents of Pine Lake, about two hours north of Phoenix.

"Multiple fire units are on site and the evacuation has been ordered for the residents of Pine Lake," Galloway said in a news release issued earlier on Sunday.

There are about 200 homes in the evacuation area, according to Galloway.

The evacuation order includes Hualapai Mountain Resort and Hualapai Mountain Park, which were ordered closed, Galloway said.

"One twin engine aircraft was unable to get close enough due to heavy smoke and unable to monitor the size," Galloway said.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuees at Palo Christy Elementary School, according to the news release.

