Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rental car prices are so high in Hawaii, tourists are renting U-Haul trucks

As Hawaii's tourism industry rebounds, rental car prices are skyrocketing so tourists are turning to U-Haul trucks instead.

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Apr 26, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Joe Sutton, CNN Business

U-Haul trucks are unexpectedly getting a new look in Hawaii.

While the trucks are usually used for moving, tourists are now renting them because rental car prices have skyrocketed with the rebound of the tourism industry.

Covid-19 brought tourism to a halt, but with states now easing restrictions, the industry has come bouncing back with force.

The cheapest rental car in Maui in March ran for $722 a day, according to CNN affiliate KHNL-TV.

"This surge in demand is primarily for our smaller vehicles," said Kaleo Alau, U-Haul Company of Hawaii president, in an emailed statement to CNN. "We realize this demand is occurring when tourists are unable to secure a rental car, or they learn that our rental fleet options are more affordable."

Of course, this now also means a shortage of U-Haul trucks for people who actually need to move, Alau said.

"We are working everyday with our primary customer base — the islands' residential movers — to ensure we can still meet their transportation needs," Alau said.

The shortage of rental cars isn't just in Hawaii, either.

As a result of the pandemic, rental car companies across the United States parked their cars in unused lots at ballparks, and cars were rented for a fraction of their normal price — or sold as used cars. The industry sold off more than a half a million cars, about a third of its combined fleets, just to generate cash it needed to survive the crisis.

The rejuvenation of tourism thus sent car rental prices soaring. A search of car rental sites in March showed a Kia Rio, a sub-compact car, going for $300 a day in Orlando.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Clarinda
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Temperatures are very mild out the door this morning with lows in the 60s. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with warm and windy conditions. Winds will be gusting up to 40 MPH out of the south pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures in the 80s will stick around on Tuesday as sunshine continues. A chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will move into the area late Tuesday night and will continue through the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Wednesday with highs slightly above average in the low to mid 70s. Conditions look to stay sunny and dry for the rest of the week with temperatures warming back into the 80s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories