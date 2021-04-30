Clear
Feds launch human smuggling investigation after police find more than 90 people in Houston home

Houston police officers following up on a kidnapping report found more than 90 people jammed in a two-story home in what authorities said turned out to be a possible human smuggling operation.

Apr 30, 2021
Updated: Apr 30, 2021 6:50 PM
By Deanna Hackney and Steve Almasy, CNN

Officers were granted a search warrant to enter a home after following up on a kidnapping tip from Thursday night, Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards said in a Friday news conference.

There were more than 90 people inside.

"They were all huddled together, split between two rooms, wearing basic clothing, and were not tied up," Edwards said, "It was a big surprise when we got in the house and saw what we saw.

"It is definitely more of a smuggling thing than a trafficking thing."

The youngest person found in the home is in their early 20s, according to Edwards. All but five of them are men, he said.

Because some people had Covid-19-like symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, the group is being kept in the home and will be given rapid tests.

Authorities brought them food and water, as they said they hadn't eaten in a while.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) will lead a smuggling investigation.

There is no information on who owns the home, or who may have brought the group into it, according to Edwards. Neighbors didn't report any suspicious activity and police didn't release information on the kidnapping call that led to the discovery.

"We always ask the community if you see something say something ... we all need to work together," Edwards said. "This isn't something we see often but it is disturbing," he added.

Today will be another comfortable and sunny day with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will stay on the warm side this weekend with highs in the 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions will continue on Saturday but cloud cover will start to build on Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase Sunday evening and continue through the beginning of next week. A cold front will move through next week cooling temperatures back into the 60s.
