Washington Post, New York Times retract reports on Giuliani

New details have emerged in the criminal investigation by federal prosecutors into former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. CNN's Jessica Schneider has the latest.

Posted: May 1, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: May 1, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

The Washington Post and The New York Times on Saturday issued significant corrections, retracting earlier reporting that said Rudy Giuliani had been directly warned by the FBI that he was the target of a Russian disinformation campaign.

"An earlier version of this story, published Thursday, incorrectly reported that One America News was warned by the FBI that it was the target of a Russian influence operation," read a correction in The Post, which first reported the news. "That version also said the FBI had provided a similar warning to Rudolph W. Giuliani, which he has since disputed."

"This version has been corrected to remove assertions that OAN and Giuliani received the warnings," the correction added.

The Times, which said it has confirmed The Post's reporting, also corrected its story.

"An earlier version of this article misstated whether Rudolph W. Giuliani received a formal warning from the F.B.I. about Russian disinformation," The Times said in its correction posted at the bottom of the story online. "Mr. Giuliani did not receive such a so-called defensive briefing."

The stories came out after Giuliani's office and residence were raided by the FBI on Thursday.

The searches, which Giuliani and his attorney criticized as unnecessary due to what they claim is his ongoing cooperation with investigators, were linked to a criminal probe of the former mayor's business dealings in Ukraine and resulted in the seizure of several communications devices.

The corrections are black eyes to both newsrooms which have aggressively reported on Giuliani's contacts with Ukrainians in his attempts to dig up dirt on then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

