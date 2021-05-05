Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

There were four attacks, including an assault with a hammer, on Asian Americans in New York over the weekend

Police are investigating after a stranger attacked two Asian women with a hammer in New York leaving one with a deep cut on her head.

Posted: May 5, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: May 5, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Mirna Alsharif, Alec Snyder, Hollie Silverman and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

There were at least four attacks on Asian Americans, including an assault with a hammer, in New York City over the weekend, according to the New York Police Department.

The spate of attacks occurred as the city is grappling with a rise in bias crimes on Asian Americans this year, with 42 incidents reported in the first four months of 2021, according to the NYPD Hate Crimes Dashboard.

During that period, 17 arrests were made, according to the data.

In comparison, the NYPD dashboard shows 28 anti-Asian incidents in all of 2020, with 23 arrests.

There were two attacks on Sunday and two on Saturday, according to the police department.

In Manhattan, two Asian women, ages 29 and 31, were approached from behind Sunday by a person who asked them to remove their face masks, the NYPD said. Video shows the person swung a hammer at the women, who tried to fight off the attacker before walking away.

The attacker wounded the 31-year-old in the head, and she was taken to a hospital, according to NYPD's hate crimes Twitter account.

No arrests have been made yet, and the department is asking for the public's help in identifying the attacker whose pictures and video were posted on the Twitter account.

In Queens on the same day, a man approached a 22-year-old Asian man from behind at the Queens Plaza subway station and punched him in the back and chest before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said in a press release, which called the assault a hate crime.

Woman and teen attacked

On Saturday, a 52-year-old woman was pushed while waiting for a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD spokesperson said.

The alleged suspect — who is also believed to be a woman — fled and the victim suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made in the attack, according to the spokesperson.

The other assault happened in Queens, the spokesperson said, when a 15-year-old boy was approached by three people who allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and hit him.

The teen was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said, and police have arrested three suspects on preliminary charges of assault and harassment in the second degree.

Two of them are minors and the third is an 18-year-old, police said. CNN has reached out to the Queens District Attorney's Office to confirm charges and arraignment dates for the three suspects.

An NYPD spokesperson said the Hate Crimes Task Force was involved with the teen's incident but did not know to what extent.

On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an end to hate crimes during a rally.

"If you hate, get the hell out of here, because you don't belong in New York City!" de Blasio said.

"So anyone who commits a hate crime, let's be blunt, let's be clear. We will find you, we will prosecute you. You will suffer the consequences. If you harm our Asian brothers and sisters, you will pay. Period!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Atchison
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Cloudy skies to start your Tuesday. clouds moved out of the area this morning with partly sunny skies taking over for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will be slightly below average throughout the rest of the work week with high in the 60s. Temperatures will start to warm up this weekend with highs back in the 70s. Rain chances return late Friday night and will continue through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories