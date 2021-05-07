Clear
The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

CNN's Clarissa Ward reports from Varanasi, India, where makeshift crematoriums are needed to handle the amount of bodies from the coronavirus spreading across the country.

Posted: May 7, 2021 3:20 AM
Updated: May 7, 2021 3:20 AM
Posted By: By Joshua Berlinger and Brad Lendon, CNN

Skies cleared by late in the morning with mostly sunny skies taking over this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the mid 60s. Conditions look to stay dry and comfortable on Friday with highs in upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will move back into the area late Friday night into Saturday. Saturday looks to be a rainy day with light rain through the morning hours, and more moderate to heavy rain in the evening and overnight hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Rain chances will continue into the first half of the day on Sunday.
