The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

CNN's Clarissa Ward reports from Varanasi, India, where makeshift crematoriums are needed to handle the amount of bodies from the coronavirus spreading across the country.
Posted: May 7, 2021 3:20 AM
Updated: May 7, 2021 3:20 AM
