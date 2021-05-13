Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A Republican House member just described January 6 as a 'normal tourist visit'

CNN's Don Lemon shows exclusive video of the attack on officer Michael Fanone during the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Posted: May 13, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: May 13, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The Republican Party's attempts to rewrite the history of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol took another dramatic step forward at a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday, when Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde (R) suggested that the insurrection was far less serious than it's been portrayed.

"Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures," Clyde said. "You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit."

Nope! Not in the least!

Not only did five people die during the riot, but there are scores of videos and pictures showing insurrectionists attacking police officers, smashing windows and committing all sorts of other violence as they overran the Capitol building. (More than 100 officers were injured during the riot.)

If you haven't seen the body camera footage from the assault of DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, you -- and Clyde -- should watch it. And then ask yourself if it was "a normal tourist visit."

Or review the more than 400 people the Justice Department has charged in relation to their actions on January 6.(Federal prosecutors have said that they expect to charge as many as 500 people.)

Given all of that, it's simply not possible for Clyde -- or anyone else -- to conclude that what happened on January 6 was anything short of a violent riot driven by people who were convinced by President Donald Trump that the election had been stolen from him, despite all evidence to the contrary.

Which means that Clyde would be apologetic in the wake of such ridiculous comments, right? Wrong!

Check out his reaction Thursday morning when asked by reporters to explain his comments.

And which means that responsible Republican leaders stepped in to condemn Clyde for his ridiculous rewriting of what we all saw with our own eyes, right? Wrong!

Asked Thursday morning by CNN's Daniella Diaz about Clyde's comments, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (California) ignored the problem. "What happened on the 6th was atrocious," he said.

Which, yes, true! But nothing close to saying how dangerous it is that Clyde is purposely trying to change how people remember January 6.

This shouldn't be a partisan issue. After all, the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol endangered Democratic and Republican members of Congress (and their staffs). And let's not forget the chants of "Hang Mike Pence!" from the rioters.

That Republicans like Clyde are now engaged in rewriting the history of one of the darkest days in modern American history because they want to please Trump speaks to just how low the Party has stooped in its worship of the former President. And it's pretty darn low.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Atchison
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Today will be another comfortable and mild day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures today will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will start to increase across the area tonight into Friday morning. Rain chances will also start to increase tomorrow morning with the chance for scattered showers mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. The rain will be light on Friday with most areas seeing less than a quarter of an inch. Rain chances will continue this weekend as temperatures warm to around average in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the weekend however no severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times with most areas seeing around 2-3 inches of rain by Monday. Rain chances will continue into next week as temperatures remain around average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories