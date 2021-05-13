Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The repair of a vital Memphis bridge could take 2 months, chief engineer says. The impacts are already being felt

The Hernando de Soto Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River, is shut down indefinitely after a crack was found during a routine inspection.

Posted: May 13, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: May 13, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone and Nick Valencia, CNN

It could take up to two months to temporarily repair a crack that forced the closure of a vital bridge in Memphis Tennessee, the state's chief engineer told CNN, while dozens of ships with hundreds of barges wait to safely travel the waterway below.

The Hernando de Soto Bridge on Interstate 40 -- a major artery for traffic crossing the Mississippi River between Memphis and eastern Arkansas -- was shut down Tuesday for emergency repairs after transportation officials discovered the crack in the bridge during a routine inspection.

The US Coast Guard also put a waterway restriction in place on the river below, and there were at least 44 vessels with more than 700 barges waiting to travel the river in either direction Thursday morning, according to Lt. Mark Pipkin of Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River.

"It will be a number of weeks at least until we can have a repair in place, probably six to eight weeks minimum," Paul Degges, Tennessee Department of Transportation chief engineer told CNN. "Hopefully we can pull a rabbit out of a hat sooner, but public safety is most important. There are lots of moving parts to look at."

More than 50,000 vehicles drive over the bridge each day, according to CNN affiliate WHBQ. CNN affiliate WMC called the bridge a "vital piece of America's infrastructure for moving traffic and freight around the country."

Drivers are being rerouted to Interstate 55, about 3 miles south, where another bridge spans the Mississippi River between Memphis and eastern Arkansas.

Tennessee shares responsibility for the bridge with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, which discovered the crack during a routine inspection and immediately shut down the bridge, the release said.

Officials are hopeful they'll develop a strategy in the next few days for a timeline on the repair, Degges said. There will likely be an interim temporary repair to get vehicle traffic back while engineers and contractors work to implement a long-term solution, he said. Officials also hope to have an answer on when it will be safe to open the river to barge traffic "in the next day or so."

"We are looking at (two or three) different scenarios of what different types of repairs could be done to get traffic back up and then from there to move on to a permanent repair," Degges said.

Degges described the crack as "very unusual." He believes the crack was most likely caused by fatigue or a welding error when the bridge, designed in the 1960s, was originally constructed, but the state will conduct forensic analysis to discern the exact cause.

It's unclear how long the crack has been there, but Degges believes it has probably been there for a couple weeks. He noted it was not present during a bridge inspection in September 2019.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has hired an engineering firm and a full mathematical analysis is under way to look at dead load data and models and discuss potential repair solutions.

The bridge's closure comes as President Joe Biden is trying to push his infrastructure plan through Congress. The plan calls on funding for improvements to roads, bridges, railways and other infrastructure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Atchison
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Today will be another comfortable and mild day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures today will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will start to increase across the area tonight into Friday morning. Rain chances will also start to increase tomorrow morning with the chance for scattered showers mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. The rain will be light on Friday with most areas seeing less than a quarter of an inch. Rain chances will continue this weekend as temperatures warm to around average in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the weekend however no severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times with most areas seeing around 2-3 inches of rain by Monday. Rain chances will continue into next week as temperatures remain around average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories