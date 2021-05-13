Clear
'Masked Singer' reveals The Russian Dolls

The identity of The Russian Dolls was revealed as a popular 1990s band on "The Masked Singer."

Posted: May 13, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: May 13, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The first band to compete on "Masked Singer," The Russian Dolls were revealed on last night's show.

Along with The Russian Dolls, Wednesday nigtht also featured Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti.

The judging panel, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, did guess The Russian Dolls were a band, but were throwing out incorrect guesses with Sugarland, Boyz II Men, Barenaked Ladies, Savage Garden, and Devo.

Scherzinger eventually landed on Hanson. McCarthy switched her Boyz II Men guess for Hanson. Jeong thought it was the Jonas Brothers.

Hanson, made of brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson, were in fact under the huge domed head that Nick Cannon struggled to take off.

"You've made 'Masked Singer' history, this is the first time we've ever had a band on our show," Scherzinger said, adding that the group's "vocals slayed week after week."

The brothers said that they agreed appearing on the show was a unique opportunity to do something different.

Today we had another comfortable and mild day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will start to increase across the area tonight into Friday morning. Rain chances will also start to increase tomorrow morning with the chance for scattered showers mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. The rain will be light on Friday with most areas seeing less than a quarter of an inch. Rain chances will continue this weekend as temperatures warm to around average in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the weekend however no severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times with most areas seeing around 2-3 inches of rain by Monday. Rain chances will continue into next week as temperatures remain around average.
