Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cat jumps from fifth floor of burning building, bounces and strolls away

Firefighters captured stunning video of a cat escaping a fire by leaping from an upper floor of a building and then walking away.

Posted: May 14, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: May 14, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta, CNN

A Chicago cat used up at least one of its nine lives on Thursday when it leaped from the fifth story of a burning building, bounced off the ground and casually walked away.

Fire crews were attending a small blaze in the city's Englewood neighborhood and were filming the building's exterior when the feline made its great escape.

The video showed a black cat launch itself out of the building, and picked up its remarkably smooth landing.

Crowds can be heard gasping during the jump, and reacting with relief when the cat walked away.

"Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away!" the city's fire department wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of the incident.

The age-old adage that cats always land on their feet perplexed scientists for centuries, and the exact mechanics of the animal's righting reflex are still not completely understood.

But a series of photographs taken by French scientist Étienne-Jules Marey in 1894 helped explain how cats twist their bodies in the air to land upright.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain chances return to the forecast today with scattered showers possible mainly throughout the day. Most of the day will end up being dry and cloudy besides a few isolated showers. The rain will be light with most areas seeing around a tenth of an inch of precipitation. Temperatures will remain below average today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will start to increase this weekend with scattered showers likely off and on through the day Saturday. A few thunderstorms could develop as well Saturday afternoon into the evening. The rain will be light to moderate on Saturday with most areas only seeing around a quarter inch precipitation. More moderate to heavy rain is set to move into the area Sunday and Monday with a few thunderstorms. Rain totals from Friday through Monday will likely be around 1-2 inches.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories