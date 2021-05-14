Clear
Must-watch videos of the week

Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed got caught in an on-air graphics error that "multiplied" her across the screen. She and her coworkers thought it was hilarious.

Posted: May 14, 2021 8:21 AM
Posted By: By Rachael Scott, CNN

Surprise accents send social media buzzing, a look inside Joan Rivers' possibly paranormal penthouse and a police escort through the streets of New York for a family of ducks. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

The multiplying meteorologist

Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed's weather report was comically interrupted when an on-air graphics error projected a parade of her duplicates across the screen.

TikTok transformation

She went into surgery to have her tonsils removed but gained a foreign tongue. This Australian, who's never been to Ireland, woke up with an Irish accent likely due to a rare syndrome.

'How Marie Antoinette would have lived'

Take a look inside of the late Joan Rivers' deluxe New York City apartment, which is now on the market for $38 million. Rivers had said she shared the place with an "angry" ghost named Mrs. Spencer.

Watermelon Sugar?

Is that an American twang creeping into Harry Styles' speech? Fans were shocked to hear actor and singer Harry Styles' unexpected inflection in his acceptance speech at the Brit Awards.

Birds of a feather

New York City police responded to a "bird emergency" after a mother and her ducklings were found far from home. Police had the mother follow her ducklings' peeping to lure her back for a Central Park reunion.

Rain chances return to the forecast today with scattered showers possible mainly throughout the day. Most of the day will end up being dry and cloudy besides a few isolated showers. The rain will be light with most areas seeing around a tenth of an inch of precipitation. Temperatures will remain below average today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will start to increase this weekend with scattered showers likely off and on through the day Saturday. A few thunderstorms could develop as well Saturday afternoon into the evening. The rain will be light to moderate on Saturday with most areas only seeing around a quarter inch precipitation. More moderate to heavy rain is set to move into the area Sunday and Monday with a few thunderstorms. Rain totals from Friday through Monday will likely be around 1-2 inches.
