Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gas station outages and higher prices at the pump may put a dent in road trip plans

CNN's Natasha Chen reports from Charleston, South Carolina, as gas remains hard to come by in parts of the Southeast US.

Posted: May 15, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: May 15, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Business Staff

Vaccinated Americans hoping to leave their masks behind and hit the road this weekend may be in for sticker shock at the pump.

Gas prices hit their highest level in more than six years earlier this week, rising above $3 a gallon as demand shot up and supply was squeezed when a ransomware attack forced a massive East Coast pipeline to shut down. In several states in the Southeast, panic-buying left thousands of gas stations on empty.

The national average price per gallon on Saturday was $3.042, according to AAA.

Although the Colonial Pipeline — a critical 5,500 mile artery that runs from Houston to New Jersey — had restored operations by Wednesday night, several states in the Southeast were still reporting significant outages. In North Carolina, roughly 60% of gas stations were still dry Friday morning, according to the tracking site GasBuddy. About half of the stations in South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia were out of gas.

Officials have pleaded with motorists not to top off their tanks or rush to fill containers. In areas with significant outages, the re-supply of gas will likely take "a few weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

By Saturday morning, De Haan tweeted "solid improvement overnight starting to show."

Gas shortages were already a concern before the Colonial Pipeline disruption, not because of a lack of oil but rather a lack of drivers. The US fuel supply hinges on specially skilled tanker truck drivers who distribute gasoline around the country. Companies that train and hire drivers say they haven't been able to regroup from the pandemic as quickly as demand for gas has rebounded.

— CNN Business' Allison Morrow, Matt Egan and Chris Isidore contributed to this article.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Atchison
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Clouds will continue to move into the area tonight with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Tomorrow we will see a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms move through the area, mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances are set to continue on Sunday with temperatures back in the 60s. Rain chances will linger into next week. The rain will be on the lighter side Monday into Tuesday. Ran showers will increase with the possibility for a few thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will continue warm into next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories