Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coca-Cola just axed another soda

New soda flavors aren't always a hit, but Coke CTO Nancy Quan explains how the company tries to use data to get ahead of global trends.

Posted: May 15, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: May 15, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Coke Energy, we hardly knew you. The Coke-energy-drink hybrid is being discontinued in North America, just over a year after it launched.

Coke Energy hit shelves in January 2020, a few months before coronavirus began spreading across the region. However, the pandemic altered the beverage giant's business strategy and in a statement Coke said that it's focusing on the drinks that are selling well, including its caffeinated sparkling water and traditional sodas.

"An important component to this strategy is the consistent and constant evaluation of what's performing and what's not," the company. "As we scale our best innovations quickly and effectively, like AHA and Coca-Cola with Coffee, we need to be disciplined with those that don't get the traction required for further investment"

Four varieties were sold across North America, including Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Coke Energy Cherry and Coke Energy Cherry Zero Sugar. The beverage is is made with guarana extracts and B-vitamins, has 114 mg of caffeine per 12-ounce serving. A 12-ounce can of regular Coke has about 34 mg of caffeine.

Coke Energy will remain on sale in other parts of the world.

It's the latest Coke product to be axed from its sprawling lineup. The Atlanta-based company announced last year it was discontinuing 200 brands, or about half of its portfolio. The reduction would allow Coca-Cola to focus on its most profitable offerings.

So far, Zico coconut water, Tab and Odwalla juices have been buried in the beverage graveyard.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Atchison
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Clouds will continue to move into the area tonight with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Tomorrow we will see a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms move through the area, mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances are set to continue on Sunday with temperatures back in the 60s. Rain chances will linger into next week. The rain will be on the lighter side Monday into Tuesday. Ran showers will increase with the possibility for a few thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will continue warm into next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories