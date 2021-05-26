Clear
McDonald's BTS deal is here, and it's more than we expected

Chart-topping boy band BTS has collaborated with McDonald's to release a brand new meal combo with two new exclusive dipping sauces. See the video announcement featuring BTS' new song, "Butter."

Posted: May 26, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: May 26, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Fans eager for the "BTS Meal" at McDonald's will be excited to hear that collaboration goes beyond nuggets.

McDonald's is dropping a limited-edition merchandise line Wednesday that is inspired by group's purple colors and fast food chain's logo. The collection is a "perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands," the fast food chain announced. The merch includes hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, socks and sandals.

The collection goes on sale at 7 pm ET Wednesday on Weverse, a fan-community app created by BTS' record label.

The "BTS Meal" goes on sale Wednesday in the United States after being announced in April. The meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke as well as the US debut of two new dipping sauces — sweet chili and Cajun flavors — inspired by McDonald's South Korea recipes. The meal is first celebrity collaboration to go on sale globally.

In another first, McDonald's is incorporating "never-before-seen digital surprises" featuring BTS in its app for US customers. A new TV commercial for McDonald's using the brand's newest hit, "Butter," is also making its debut Wednesday night.

Partnering with BTS is arguably McDonald's biggest get following the smash successes of its meals with J Balvin and Travis Scott. Both artists also had a merchandise collaboration with the chain. McDonald's also dropped limited edition merchandise line in February to celebrate the launch of its newest chicken sandwich.

Fast food chains operate on razor-thin profit margins, so promotions and new items help them stand out from the competition. Quick-serve restaurants are also trying to steer customers to their apps, which boost loyalty and sales. In fact, sales at US restaurants open at least a year rose 5.5% in the three months ending on December 31, partly spurred by these promotions.

