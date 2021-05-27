Clear
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines

As the country continues to reopen, more than 37 million people are expected to travel for the Memorial Day weekend. Under federal law, travelers are still required to wear masks when using public transportation, including travel by commercial plane, which could potentially set up more conflicts and fights over mask policy during the busy weekend. CNN's Pete Muntean has the latest from Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

Posted: May 27, 2021 4:40 AM
Updated: May 27, 2021 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Thunderstorms are starting to move through the area this morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging winds and locally heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms should start to clear out of the area by the late afternoon hours. A cold front will sweep through the area tonight bringing much cooler temperature to the area. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s through much of the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry but rain chances will start to move back into the area late Sunday night into Monday.
