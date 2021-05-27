Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

It's getting more likely the world will reach a climate tipping point in the next five years

Mark Carney, author of "Value(s): Building a Better World for All", discusses the financial industry's transition to a climate-priority future.

Posted: May 27, 2021 9:21 AM
Updated: May 27, 2021 9:21 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

The likelihood that the earth's average temperature will at least temporarily breach a crucial tipping point is rising, according to the world's leading weather and climate organization.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said Thursday there is now about a 40% chance that the annual average global temperature will temporarily reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in at least one of the next five years.

It added that the chances of the threshold being breached are increasing with time.

The 1.5-degree marker has been identified by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as a key tipping point beyond which the risk of extreme drought, wildfires, floods and food shortages will increase dramatically.

"These are more than just statistics," Petteri Taalas, WMO's secretary-general, said in a statement. "Increasing temperatures mean more melting ice, higher sea levels, more heatwaves and other extreme weather, and greater impacts on food security, health, the environment and sustainable development."

By signing the Paris Climate deal, countries around the world agreed to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees above pre-industrial temperatures. Even better, the deal said, would be to keep the global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees.

But the world is now already two-thirds of the way to breaching the tipping point. The WMO said the annual average temperature is likely to be at least 1 degree warmer than pre-industrial levels in each of the coming five years, and very likely to be within the range of 0.9 to 1.8 degrees.

It added that 2020 was one of the three warmest years on record and that the global average temperature was 1.2 degrees above the pre-industrial baseline.

The organization said that there was a 90% chance that at least one year between 2021 and 2025 will become the warmest on record, surpassing 2016 in the top ranking, according to the Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update, produced by the UK's Met Office, the WMO lead center for such predictions.

It's all the more reason to take urgent action on climate change, according to Taalas.

"We are getting measurably and inexorably closer to the lower target of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," he said. "The world needs to fast-track commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality."

The IPCC reported that to reach the Paris goal, global greenhouse gas emissions must reach net zero by 2050. Many countries have pledged to become carbon neutral by the middle of the century and several of the world's biggest economies, including the US, the EU, the UK and Canada, have recently upgraded their short-term emission cutting targets.

However, the UN has warned the details on how they are planning to get there remain vague.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Thunderstorms are starting to move through the area this morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging winds and locally heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms should start to clear out of the area by the late afternoon hours. A cold front will sweep through the area tonight bringing much cooler temperature to the area. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s through much of the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry but rain chances will start to move back into the area late Sunday night into Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories